Larry King, Famed CNN Host, Has Heart Attack and Goes Into Cardiac Arrest

Iconic CNN host Larry King has reportedly suffered another heart attack, which put him into cardiac arrest.

According to TMZ, a source close to the situation claims that 85-year-old King has been having trouble breathing for several months and was preparing to check into the hospital for an angiogram this Thursday.

While preparing to go to the hospital, he reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Once there, doctors performed surgery to open “up an artery that had collapsed and inserted several stents.”

Larry King Suffers Another Heart Attack and Goes Into Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/ZJmxBfHw7M — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2019

The outlet goes on to report that King was subsequently placed in the cardiac intensive care unit, and that doctors are hoping to send him home to rest Monday.

This is King’s second heart attack, as ET notes that previously suffered one in 1987, which led to him requiring a quintuple-bypass surgery.

In his 2004 book, Taking on Heart Disease, King spoke candidly about his bad lifestyle and eating habits that led to his terrifying ordeal over 15 years prior.

“In early 1987 I was smoking three packs of Nat Sherman cigarettes a day, eating fried this-and-that, enjoying lamb chops with lots of fat because that always improves the taste, ordering banana cream or lemon meringue pie for dessert — and feeling absolutely fine,” he wrote.

“But when I look back at the events leading up to that day when you-know-what happened, I remember people giving me ‘the look.’ It was always followed by something like ‘Larry, you oughta (fill in the blank: stop smoking/eat more fish/get some exercise),’ and I always responded with a completely phony appreciative nod and continued doing what I was doing,” King continued.

“I guess that line about ‘everything you need to see is always right in front of you but you gotta open your eyes to see it’ really does hold true,” the iconic journalist added.

King suffered health issues again in 2017, when doctors discovered that he had lung cancer. As a result, he underwent two procedures to have the upper lobe and lymph node removed.

He eventually took to Twitter to let his fans and followers know that he was doing well and had already gotten back to work just two weeks later.

Thank you everyone for the well wishes.The Drs at Cedars were great & removed the cancer immediately. Im as healthy as can be & back at work pic.twitter.com/80BsmdYgPW — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 13, 2017

At this time, representatives for King do not appear to have issued an official statement on his condition.

Update, 5:35 p.m. ET: King’s representative hasdisputed the claim that the media personality suffered a heart attack. However, they confirm the former CNN host was hospitalized.

“On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty. Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined,” King’s spokesperson said. “His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”

The representative added, “To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest. Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern. He’s expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon.”