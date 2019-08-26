Lara Spencer ‘Completely Horrified’ Over Backlash Following Prince George Remarks

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is still trying to calm the storm she summoned earlier in the month by making jokes about The Royal Family and Prince George. The child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was announced to be taking ballet classes, opening the door for Spencer to make her comments. She has since apologized and has some supporters, but it would see the backlash has not ended.

The outrage started on Thursday while the GMA host shared details about the 6-year-old Royal Family child activities, including the fact that he enjoys ballet according to Us Weekly.

“Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” Spencer said as she chuckled and paused for audience reaction. “I mean, he might!”

While it seems like an innocent comment, especially considering it is a member of the Royal Family on the other end, many lashed out at Spencer. This includes Rosie O’Donnell and other high-profile individuals who took to social media to vent their frustration over the comments and accuse her of “bullying.”

One of the names that criticized Spencer was So You Think You Can Dance alum, Travis Wall.

“Lara, the next time you want to laugh at a child for taking a dance class or laugh at them at all, look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself if you want to be a bully today,” Wall said in an Instagram Story video shared on Friday.

Spencer has since reached out to Wall with a phone call apology, also adding that he’ll join a ballet class outside of Good Morning America‘s studio on Monday, alongside other prominent dance and Broadway figures.

“She issued this massive apology and I could just hear the horror in her voice,” Wall shared. “She wants to set this thing straight and right.”

Spencer’s initial apology came on Instagram and included support for anybody to explore ballet or other interests in life.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” the Instagram caption said. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”