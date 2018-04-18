Lamar Odom ‘Wishes’ He Was Father of Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Girl True, Source Says

Lamar Odom has been extending his sympathies to Khloe Kardashian ever since news broke last week that her boyfriend had cheated on her while she was pregnant, and now he is reportedly wishing he could be back in her life for good.

Sources close to Odom have told multiple outlets that he feels terrible for Kardashian, his ex-wife who once nursed him back to health after a drug overdose in a brothel. Now, insiders have told InTouch Weekly that he “wishes he were the father” of True Thompson, Kardashian and her boyfriend’s newborn daughter.

“Lamar’s shooting his best shot and trying to crawl back into Khloé’s life now that she’s in a vulnerable spot,” the source explained. “He sent True a plethora of baby clothes, pacifiers, and the best present of all — an infant Clippers and Lakers jersey with his name and old number on the back!”

Kardashian and Odom only officially divorced in December of 2016, not long before she began seeing Thompson.

“Lamar knows Khloé’s going through hell and would like to be there for her just like she was for him when he was knocking on death’s door,” the source continued. “He has the utmost respect, love, and admiration for Khloé and is tremendously happy she’s had her first child. Truth be told — Lamar wishes he were the father.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Thompson himself told the outlet that he is “unsure as to his future with Khloé.”

“He’s offered to spend his off days with Khloé and the baby and she said no. He’s offered to pay for two nannies and another assistant to help Khloé with the baby while he’s in the playoffs but she’s declined. He’s really trying to be as active and present as he can, but Khloé tells him she’s got all the help she needs from her family.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag. Over the next several days, more videos emerged appearing to show Thompson with numerous other women, going as far back as October.

Despite the painful week Thompson put them through, Kardashian’s family likely wouldn’t welcome Odom back either. He was reportedly the reason why they were weary of Thompson, and all NBA players in the first place.

“After the living hell that Khloé had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Tristan is the young hot star of one of the hottest teams in the NBA.”