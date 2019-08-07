Lamar Odom Spotted Locking Lips With Possible New Girlfriend

Lamar Odom is making headlines again after fans speculate he has a new leading lady in his life. The former Lakers player was recently spotted showing affection towards a new woman that fans believe may be his new girlfriend.

Odom and healthy and life coach Sabrina Parr were seen locking lips in Atlanta, despite rumors that their relationship might be fake. One source said their relationship is not a thing and that “they are not dating.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source added “there is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It’s fake.”

Odom, however, is sharing a much different story on social media. The 39-year-old’s been posting several photos of Parr — a few that show the two of them — making it clear to fans that he most definitely has a new lady.

“Im a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY. This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love,” he wrote in a post.

Then he continued by calling Parr is “new woman.”

“Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love. My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks [Sabrina Parr] for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke [black heart emoji, fist emoji],” he added.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted their first photo together over the weekend, making a statement with his cheeky caption.

Rumors of the two dating have swirled since his post, but a video shared with TMZ confirms the two are most definitely more than friends. A few days prior, the two were seen leaving a Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles hand-in-hand.

Odom and ex-wife Khloé Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 after only knowing each other for one month. They split four years later and finalized their divorce in 2016.