Lamar Odom Reached out to Khloe Kardashian With a Heartwarming Gift Following Book Release

Lamar Odom is putting his money where his mouth is, sending a gift to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his apologies.

Odom has been revisiting some of the most painful parts of his past recently with the release of his tell-all memoir Darkness to Light. Odom spares no detail in the story of his unfaithfulness to Kardashian, and according to In Touch Weekly, he is doing more than saying his apology — he is showing it through flowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet asked Odom whether he was still in keeping up with Kardashian. “Yeah, as a matter of fact, we do,” he said. “I sent her some flowers.”

Odom and Kardashian had a famously amicable split, in spite of all the NBA player’s indiscretions. Odom descended into the darkness of drug addiction and hard partying, and spent a lot of time at the infamous Love Ranch brothel in Nevada during his marriage to Kardashian. Nevertheless, she stayed by his side, helped him recover and even postponed their divorce to ensure she could help him be healthy.

Kardashian first filed for divorce from Odom in 2013. Not long after, he suffered a near-fatal overdose at the Love Ranch. Kardashian ensured that Odom got the best care and treatment, and waited a full three years to finish the split. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, though their marriage crumbled much earlier.

“At the start of our marriage, I was faithful to her,” Odom said back in May. Things fell apart quickly, but today Odom is proud of what good terms they are on. Asked if there were any lingering issues between them he said: “No, everything is cool.”

Still, it sounds like that is as far as the reconciliation will ever go between the former couple. Odom has noted that he wants to sit down and chat with Kardashian in the past, but so far it has not happened.

“I’m always open to it,” he said.

Odom’s book details his early life and his rise to prominence within the NBA, as well as his life under the microscope. The athlete takes fans inside the drama and pressure of public life, revealing how an unprepared person can fall victim to vices.

From there, he explores his road to recovery, which he admits is ongoing. Odom did a wide-ranging press tour for the book, appearing everywhere from the evening news to The View to discuss its contents.



Darkness to Light: A Memoir by Lamar Odom is available now where ever books are sold.