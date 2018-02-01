Lamar Odom Mourns Friend, Former Teammate Rasual Butler: ‘Words Can’t Explain This Feeling’

Lamar Odom took to social media to mourn the death of his close friend and fellow former NBA star, Rasual Butler.

Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.

Odom shared a photo of him and Butler in Miami Heat gear on Instagram Wednesday night. In the photo, he and Butler are smiling and embracing while Odom holds a basketball.

“Words can’t explain this feeling. R.I.P. Lil bro,” Odom captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #SualBop.

Sympathetic words like “RIP” and “Sorry for your loss” flooded Odom’s comment section.

Odom and Butler played together on the Miami Heat from 2003-2004. Butler was drafted by the Heat in 2002 and played there for three seasons and Odom played there for one season.

Butler also appeared on a few episodes of Odom and Khloé Kardashian’s reality TV series while they were married, Khloe and Lamar.

Others from the NBA expressed their sympathies for 38-year-old Butler and 31-year-old LaBelle. Many of the teams that Butler played on have released statements, with the Miami Heat saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed.”

“The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him,” wrote the Clippers.

The Indiana Pacers also made a statement, according to TMZ, saying, “Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle.”

“In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him. We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife’s family,” The Pacers’ statement concluded.

Players like Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Isaiah Thomas, Paul Pierce, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, John Wall and Allen Iverson expressed their grief on social media.

Rest In Peace my brother 🙏🏾#RasualButler — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 31, 2018

I’m Terribly sorry to hear about the death of Rasual Butler and his wife. Thoughts & Prayers go out 2 his family and everyone affected by this terrible accident! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2018

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

I will always remember the time we shared together as teammates, you were the big brother. I appreciate the advice you shared, not just about basketball but life. Sending my deepest condolences to the families of Rasual and Leah. May you both rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/O4RgQ47PwA — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 31, 2018

Rest easy my brother. See you when I get there!!! pic.twitter.com/Npsnib7k5t — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) January 31, 2018

Butler and LaBelle, an R&B singer who appeared on American Idol, were driving in Studio City, California early Wednesday when authorities say Butler lost control of the vehicle. It hit a parking meter, flipped and slammed into a wall. Police say the Range Rover’s speed could have been a factor.

Butler had a long career in the NBA, playing for the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs, up until 2016. He most recently played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

Before the NBA, he played for La Salle University in Philadelphia. He is in the university’s Hall of Athletes.

LaBelle was an R&B singer who was signed to Epic Records. She placed 12th on season 3 of American Idol in 2004.