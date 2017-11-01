Lady Gaga’s Edward Scissorhands Costume for Halloween Is Terrifyingly Real

Lady Gaga has had some dramatic costumes over the course of her career, most of the time when it wasn’t Halloween. From the iconic meat dress to the entrance in an egg, she’s known for going big and constantly outdoing herself. This year, she outdid everyone by dressing as one iconic Tim Burton film character for Halloween.

#halloween #HAUS A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

The 31-year-old “Born This Way” singer took social media by storm by dressing as Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 film of the same name. Sporting ghostly skin, sunken eyes, hollow cheeks, and blades for hands, she could almost pass as the animated human being who has a knack for cutting hair.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more,” one fan commented on the Instagram post.

“QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN,” said another.

One fan even gave Gaga the highest honor of the night, stating that “she legit won Halloween.”

Mother Monster even snapped a picture of her posing next to another iconic Johnny Depp character, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Ello Johnnies! #halloween #halloweencostume A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

So is Gaga putting her name in the running to play the role of Scissorhands if there’s ever a revival?