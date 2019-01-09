Lady Gaga Explains Why She Was in Bed Eating Cereal After the Golden Globes

After the Golden Globes on Sunday, many stars hit the town to attend various glamorous afterparties, but not Lady Gaga — the singer’s fiancé, Christian Carino, revealed that Gaga had decided to forgo a night out in favor of a much more relaxing celebration.

Carino shared a photo on Instagram of the singer relaxing in bed with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles in front of her and her Golden Globe tucked into her arm, one hand over her face as she smiled, her current setup very unlike that of many of her peers, who were likely at some bash or other.

“What a rager,” Carino wrote in the caption.

Judging by the photo, Gaga clearly enjoyed her post-show celebration, a sentiment she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday.

“Nothing like a bowl of sugar and a Golden Globe, I was happy as a clam,” the multi-hyphenate star shared. “For me, parties are lovely but it’s really nice to spend time with your closest friends and your family, and talk and reflect on the work. Because without my friends and my family, I can’t do what I do and I really love spending that quality time with them.”

Gaga took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” the lead single from her film A Star Is Born. The movie was also up for several other awards including Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Gaga, Best Director and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Bradley Cooper and Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The musician’s new trophy joins the Golden Globe she earned back in 2016 for her work on American Horror Story, telling ET of her new hardware, “I guess it’ll be right next to the other one.”

While Carino’s snap shows his fiancée sans her awards show look, the 32-year-old turned heads on the red carpet Sunday night in a stunning bespoke periwinkle Valentino Haute Couture ball gown with billowing sleeves and a massive train, her normally blonde hair even dyed icy blue to match.

The New York native accessorized her billowing gown with a Tiffany necklace named the Aurora along with sparkling diamond earrings, a coordinating bracelet, her engagement ring and a beaming smile.

“I believe I do get to keep it and it will be in my archive,” she told ET of the dress.

