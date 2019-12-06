Lady Gaga Shows off Hot Pink Hair in Rocker Chic Look

Lady Gaga knows how to rock out a good look! The singer showed off her best rocker look, along with new pink hair as she was photographed leaving her Haus Laboratories x Amazon Beauty Holiday Pop-Up event on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Gaga stunned fans in a Stevie Nicks t-shirt and platform boots, with her hair in a long pink ponytail.

A description of the event, released by Just Jared, reads: “The Amazon Beauty x Haus Laboratories pop-up will allow customers to experience, experiment, and explore the new Haus Laboratories holiday collection, Cosmic Love, which launched exclusively on Hauslabs.com and Amazon.com on November 18. Cosmic Love is the brand’s latest set of premium beauty products, with a focus on festive, holiday-inspired glitter and sparkle. Plus, discover more holiday surprises along the way! The two-day retail destination will give customers access to a full glam room, immersive installations, holiday-themed photo opportunities, and much more. Come meet Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director of Haus Laboratories to get holiday tips.”

Lady Gaga goes rocker chic in a Stevie Nicks tee and long pink ponytail after her #HausLabs pop-up at The Grove. https://t.co/FICqExIQOM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 6, 2019

The singer celebrated the special holiday-themed event with a post on her Instagram, showing off her red carpet look, which included a massive, sparkly bow on her head, a matching red dress and Freddy Krueger-like nails made of jewels.

“Freddy Krueger but make it fashion,” one fan wrote on the post.

“MA’AM YOU SERVED!! Gorgeous! [red heart],” another user commented.

“hey queen u look gorgeous, now leak lg6,” a third fan wrote, begging the singer for clues on new music.

“Please please please do more pop ups in other cities!” Another fan wrote.

“Collab with Rosália,” another user suggested, referencing the Spanish singer.

Gaga has been wearing her hair pink for some time now, as she continues to promote her new makeup line. The singer has also been trolling fans lately as they continue to wait patiently for news on her upcoming studio album, known as LG6.

The “Million Reasons” singer looked stunning in mid November as she acted as a bridesmaid for her friend and makeup artist Sarah Tanno in a beachside wedding in Mexico. Gaga wore a pink silk spaghetti strap dress and a pair of diamond earrings. Her hair was down in long, neon pink waves.

“Two of my best friends just got married,” she wrote, tagging Tanno and her husband, Tim Stewart. “Time to party!”