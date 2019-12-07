Lady Gaga Reveals Glittery Holiday Outfit With a Few Bold Details

Lady Gaga got into the holiday spirit in a typically outrageous Lady Gaga way when she visited the new Haus Labs Makeup Pop Up at The Grove in Los Angeles on Thursday. The red Christmas look included a red dress, platform boots, fishnets and a flashy headpiece paired with her pink-colored hair. She also wore a blinding array of jewelry on the long nails of her right hand.

The long nails were the highlight of the costume, turning her fingers into bejeweled claws that no eyes could avoid. The gold nails were decorated with red jewels to match the close-fitting Christian Cowan red dress. Gaga also wore fishnet tights.

Gaga stripped down to reveal another outfit, donning a Stevie Knicks t-shirt and the platform boots later in the night, reports Hollywood Life. She told attendees the new pop up store was a “safe place” for the LGBTQ community in a speech with makeup artist, Sarah Nicole Tanno.

“And you all know that you can come here and be so loved,” the “Born This Way” singer told the audience.

“The Amazon Beauty x Haus Laboratories pop-up will allow customers to experience, experiment, and explore the new Haus Laboratories holiday collection, Cosmic Love, which launched exclusively on Hauslabs.com and Amazon.com on November 18,” reads a description of Thursday’s event. “Cosmic Love is the brand’s latest set of premium beauty products, with a focus on festive, holiday-inspired glitter and sparkle. Plus, discover more holiday surprises along the way! The two-day retail destination will give customers access to a full glam room, immersive installations, holiday-themed photo opportunities, and much more. Come meet Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director of Haus Laboratories to get holiday tips.”

Gaga’s pink hairdo is not new for fans closely following her adventures. Last month, she showed off the bright pink hair at Tanno’s wedding, where Gaga served as bridesmaid. Gaga also wore a pink silk spaghetti strap dress and a pair of diamond earrings to complete the look.

Gaga and Tano are close friends, and Gaga went to Tano’s bachelorette party last month. The party happened a day after she hurt her back when she fell off the stage during her Las Vegas show, but she refused to let the pain stop her from having fun.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my best friends bachelorette dinner,” Gaga wrote on her Instagram Story.

Gaga debuted her pink hair in October, and revealed it was a reference to the success of the A Star Is Born album. “A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself with her Grammys behind her and a plaque marking the soundtrack going six times platinum.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories