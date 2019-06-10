Lady Gaga Goes After Fans Over Accusations She’s Behind Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Split

Lady Gaga appeared to have a response to fan speculation she played a role in Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk‘s split before she performed “Shallow” Saturday night.

In a speech before she sang the Oscar-winning song from Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake, Gaga spoke about LGBTQ rights and how people told her early in her career that her image was “too gay.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I remember saying, ‘Well, I don’t see it that way, but there’s also gay people in the world,’” Gaga told the crowd, reports CNN. “They told me it wouldn’t work and they tried to change me, but I never let them. You know why, because I thought they were shallow.”

Gaga talked about the dangers of labels before making one more statement that seemed to be directed at the media reports about Cooper and Shayk’s breakup.

“Oh, and one more thing,” Gaga said just before launching into “Shallow.” “Be kind, be kind or f– off.”

Last week, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Cooper and Shayk called it quits after four years together. The couple is reportedly working on a custody agreement for their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The split followed months of speculation about their relationship status, and some suspected Cooper’s chemistry with Gaga during the awards season was to blame. However, Gaga repeatedly insisted the two are only friends.

“First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal,” the singer told Jimmy Kimmel after the Oscars in February. “Yes, people saw love and — guess what — that’s what we wanted you to see.”

However, a source told Hollywood Life that Gaga saw the signs that Shayk’s relationship with Cooper was in trouble.

“Bradley has worn his heart on his sleeve through his relationship struggles and Gaga was there for him all along the way to listen and provide any advice she could give,” a source allegedly close to Cooper and Gaga told the outlet. “Bradley knows her as Stefani [Germanotta] and they built that friendship through filming and they have had many talks because honestly they both have had relationships that have gone sour. They have experienced similar struggles.”

The source also said that Gaga is only being the friend Cooper needs during a difficult time.

“He put so much trust in Gaga and she has helped him quite a bit with many talks because they both have experienced similar parallels with their careers and again in the relationship department. Many think that this will lead to them being a thing but right now that is not the case. Bradley needs a friend and Gaga is really being that for him. She in no way was the reason for the breakup,” the Hollywood Life insider claimed.

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater inside Park MGM resort is scheduled to continue through June 15, and will resume in the fall. The singer alternates between two different shows, the ambitious Enigma and the stripped-down Jazz & Piano.

Photo credit: Getty Images