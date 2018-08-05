Lady Gaga Clarifies Statement About ‘Zombie Boy’ Rick Genest’s Cause of Death

Lady Gaga released a second statement on model Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest’s passing amid speculation his death was accidental.

The “Million Reasons” singer shared a new message with Twitter followers Saturday, apologizing for speaking too soon on his cause of death, as friends and family of the late model insist his death was not suicide.

Out of respect for Rick’s family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death. I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CJ9AdOJ22j — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2018

“Out of respect for Rick’s family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death,” Gaga tweeted. “I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends.”

The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on. Rest In Peace 🙏 You beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/0gXTJ6cHYB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2018

In a second tweet she added: “The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on. Rest In Peace [pray hands emoji] You beautiful soul.”

Gaga’s first statement came Thursday as news of the model’s death — who rose to fame after co-starring on the pop star’s “Born This Way” video — first broke.

“The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating,” she wrote.

“We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other,” Gaga wrote.

The new statement comes as Genest’s family, as well as his manager Karim Leduc told press that they believe his death — he passed away after he jumped from the fourth floor balcony of an apartment building Wednesday — was an accident.

The family believes the death was accidental as the model would habitually lean back on a railing while smoking on his balcony.

Leduc also told TMZ that before his untimely death, the model was looking forward to upcoming projects, including filming a music video for his single called “Monster Inside,” and a book of poems.

He added that the model was excited about the video, and that it makes no sense he would end his life before it got made.

After his appearance on Lady Gaga‘s video, Genest, who would have turned 33 this month, scored high-profile fashion work on the runway with Rocawear’s relaunch in Europe and gigs with GQ and Vanity Fair.

Genest also held the Guinness World Record for the most insect tattoos on his body, with a total of 176, and the record for the most human bone tattoos, with a total of 139.