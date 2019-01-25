Kylie Jenner Names Valentine’s Day Lip Products After Taylor Swift Songs

Kylie Jenner unveiled the upcoming Valentine’s Day collection for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, on Thursday, and Taylor Swift fans instantly noticed a few familiar phrases in the products’ names.

Jenner is releasing three Valentine’s-themed lip sets, one of which is called The Forever Set. That bundle features a liquid lipstick named Built to Last, a lip gloss called Story of Us and a lip liner named Forever and Always.

As Swift fans know, “The Story of Us” and “Forever and Always” are names of two of the pop star’s songs, from her Speak Now and Fearless albums, respectively, leading many fans to wonder whether Jenner’s choice of names was a coincidence or not.

The Kardashian/Jenner family has a long history with Swift, beginning when Kanye West stormed the stage back in 2009 during Swift’s VMAs acceptance speech. The two eventually made up before feuding once again when West referenced Swift in his song “Famous.”

Kim Kardashian later stepped into the fray in 2016 by releasing a phone call between Swift and West in which Swift approved part of West’s reference to her, though the singer later released a note explaining that she had not approved the whole line, which included the words, “I made that b— famous.”

“You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that b—’ in front of the entire world,” Swift wrote at the time. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Kardashian discussed the feud last week during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying that said conflict is no longer.

“Over it,” she told the host in a flat tone, adding, “We’ve all moved on.”

In another segment, Kardashian added that she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift rather than Drake, and on her Snapchat last week, the mom of three filmed herself listening to the singer’s recent single “Delicate,” which seemed to be an indication that their feud truly is in the past, at least for now.

Despite all this, it’s still unclear whether Jenner even named the shades after Swift’s songs at all, though while “Forever and Always” could pass as a Valentine’s Day reference, “Story of Us” is a little more out-of-the-ordinary. It’s also worth noting that the collection’s eyeshadow palette has a shade named Love Bug, which is also the name of one of the Jonas Brothers’ most successful songs, so either Jenner had music on the brain when she named her collection or it all really is just a coincidence.

Jenner’s Valentine’s Day collection launches on Feb. 1 if you’re in the mood to pick up a Swift-adjacent lip product for yourself.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo