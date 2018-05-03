Kylie Jenner Tosses Middle Finger in New ‘Birthday Behavior’ Photo

Kylie Jenner is having a great time while on vacation with Travis Scott.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to show herself and boyfriend, Scott vacationing on a boat trip for his birthday.

Jenner simply captioned the photo “birthday behavior,” showing Jenner giving her middle finger at the camera while wearing a red and white one-piece bathing suit next to a shirtless Scott.

The photo comes in a series of vacation shots Jenner posted of herself, Scott and 3-month old daughter Stormi Webster, as birthday celebrations for Scott are underway.

The festivities started on Saturday when Jenner celebrated by renting out an entire Six Flags location for the special day. The couple, their friends and family members including Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, were also in attendance.

Out of all the festivities, one of the most impressive aspects was the cake Jenner ordered for the party. It was shaped like a roller coaster, with figurines of Scott, Jenner and their daughter Stormi on the ride.

The family of three then embarked on a beach vacation, which also marked three months since Stormi’s birth. To mark the occasion, Jenner shared a photo of her baby girl, posting a full shot of Stormi that may be the best look at the infant fans have gotten yet.

Jenner and Scott have been spending a lot of time together lately, which is a change of pace.

The couple are rarely seen together in public and only pop up in each other’s social media profiles on rare occasions. Jenner broke that trend of privacy on April 14 when she shared a photo of Scott and herself at Coachella.

Scott and Jenner recently welcomed Stormi, their first daughter together on Feb. 1. Jenner and Scott kept things under wraps for months before finally opening up about the pregnancy after the infant was delivered.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”