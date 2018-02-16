Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Pose for First Photo Together Since Birth of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending their daughter Stormi Webster’s first days together!

The 25-year-old rapper and new dad shared a photo of himself and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and new mom, 20, on Snapchat Thursday.

The selfie, in which the two appear to be wearing surgical masks, possibly to stave away this year’s abnormally bad flu season, was captioned, “bdjxjkdn.”

Scott’s photo is the first of the pair together since Jenner announced the arrival of their daughter who was born on Feb. 1.

The couple has been dating since April 2017, after the Life of Kylie star split from her on-again-off-again boyfriend of almost three years, rapper Tyga.

The two are apparently co-parenting just fine, but are in no rush to tie the knot.

“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the insider added.

The two have kept their relationship pretty private, not even telling fans Jenner was pregnant until Feb. 3, two days after baby Stormi was born.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram as a birth announcement in addition to an 11-minute YouTube video full of intimate moments from her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Photo credit: Snapchat/Travis Scott