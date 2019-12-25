Kylie Jenner and Stormi Twin in Emerald Gowns for Annual Christmas Eve Party

Every year, a member of the Kardashian family hosts a truly extravagant party for Christmas Eve, and this year, Kourtney Kardashian was the one to have the group over to her house to celebrate. The dress code for the evening is always full glam, and Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to match with her 22-year-old month daughter Stormi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:58pm PST

The two got dressed up in coordinating emerald silk dresses, Jenner in an off-the-shoulder gown with a bow at the hip and a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with green silk heels, green nails and an emerald and diamond necklace with matching earrings, while Stormi wore tiny white shoes and sparkling earrings with her dress, which featured ruffled cap sleeves, a sash at the waist and a flared skirt.

The gowns were created by Ralph & Russo and featured custom embroidery — “Mademoiselle Kylie” for Jenner and “Mademoiselle Stormi” for her daughter. “most wonderful time of the year,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on Instagram. “thank you [Ralph and Russo] for the custom dresses.”

Christmas started early for Stormi this year — on Monday, her mom uploaded a vlog on YouTube in which her daughter was surprised with a two-story playhouse by grandma Kris Jenner, and on Tuesday, Stormi was surprised with a visit from Poppy, one of the characters from the children’s animated film Trolls. The two shared several hugs and Stormi even showed Poppy her new playhouse, and Jenner used her Instagram Story to thank Trolls and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, for the Christmas surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:42pm PST

At the Christmas Eve party, the group was treated to a performance by Sia, who sang inside a giant gift box during her holiday-themed set. A choir also performed, and Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint took in their performance sitting on his dad Kanye West‘s shoulders.

Guests were greeted by carolers as they entered the party, and all of the trees on Kardashian’s patio and outside her home were covered in lights. Every member of the Kardashian family was in attendance, including Rob Kardashian, who made an appearance on Kim’s Instagram Story. Kourtney wore a red dress, Khloé Kardashian wore gold and Kendall Jenner wore black. Kim hasn’t yet shared a photo of her full look.

