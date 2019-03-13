Kylie Jenner ‘Proud’ of Her ‘Little Stomach’ a Year After Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is embracing the changes she sees in her body a year after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a video of her incredibly thin and toned tummy, clad in a gray cropped tee and leggings, on Instagram Stories, writing, “I’m proud of my little stomach” in small white text.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it’s not completely clear what Jenner meant by the caption, shortly after welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018, she said in a social media Q-and-A with former best friend Jordyn Woods she was struggling to accept her postpartum body.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner said, adding that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she added. “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

The 21-year-old admitted that watching her body “go through such a change” at her young age was “physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge,” but accepted that the change would likely be permanent for areas like her stomach.

“I feel like I have fake abs now, it’s just like, genetics. But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health—I want to do this. I want to feel good,” she told Woods, adding that despite any insecurities she might have now, welcoming little Stormi was “a beautiful thing.”

“It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I’m so happy. I would have done the same thing over again,” she gushed.

Sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told PEOPLE in March 2018 that Jenner was hitting the gym hard as soon as she was able.

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” they explained to the publication. “She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi.”

“Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens,” they added, saying that the young mother was excited to start “flaunting her progress more and more.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner