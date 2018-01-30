Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in ‘No Rush’ to Get Married

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be welcoming their future bundle of joy into the world with open arms, but that doesn’t mean they have plans to take their relationship to the next level.

Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, reportedly are in no rush to walk down to aisle or even get engaged, PEOPLE reports.

“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” a source told the magazine. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the insider added.

The lip kit mogul, who is reportedly in the final stages of her pregnancy, and the rapper started dating just months before the news of Jenner’s pregnancy shook social media.

PEOPLE’s source also dished that Jenner wants an “easy birth” and is open to pain medication.

“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” a source told PEOPLE Monday.

A source also told PEOPLE that Jenner plans on making the baby’s room “pink, pink and pink.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member has yet to confirm the news and has been laying low for the past few months. She has rarely appeared on the current season of her family’s reality show and in a totally out-of-character move, forgoes posting to Instagram unless to support her business.

A large crib was delivered to Jenner’s home earlier this month, but she’s reportedly also interested in buying a large spot of land and building a private compound in order to keep up security and privacy levels.

According to a source, Jenner is “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound.”

The source said Jenner wants to build a big house on lots of land that will provide extreme privacy and what’s best for her and her upcoming baby.

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the insider said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

Fans wondering if Jenner will stay totally silent about her child after the birth need worry no more; a source says that Jenner will announce the baby after it arrives and maybe even return to social media as a mommy blogger.

“As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, she will release a photo, and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She’s excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans.”

The baby is expected to be born in February. PEOPLE‘s source said Scott is actively involved in the preparations, contradicting earlier reports that he is avoiding his girlfriend.

Jenner’s pregnancy also reportedly took her mother, Kris Jenner, by surprise, although she has been totally supportive of her daughter.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” a source told PEOPLE. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong — she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”