Check out Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tree Dressed in Pink … for a Girl?

Kylie Jenner has decked the halls, but has she also dropped a pregnancy clue at the same time? The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared a photo of her enormous Christmas tree — decorated in pink.

thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

“Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, adding an emoji of a pink bow.

The post fueled further speculation that the supposedly pregnant makeup mogul really is pregnant, and that the pink color theme hints that she’s expecting a girl.

This isn’t Jenner’s first time teasing her social media followers with baby clues. She frequently shares images on Snapchat and Instagram that highlight the traditional color for baby girls.

In November, Jenner shared an image of two pink cakes for her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream’s birthday party, followed by a snap of her bubblegum pink manicure.

Another item fueling the Kylie Jenner pregnancy fire: the fact that she sent her best friend, Jordyn Woods, to accept her “Newsmaker of the Year” award for Kylie Cosmetics at the Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc. Awards. Many fans say that Woods acted as her proxy so that people wouldn’t see Jenner’s baby bump, which she’s worked hard to exclude from her social media feed.

Jenner still has yet to confirm her pregnancy and has limited her time in the spotlight recently. On Instagram, she’s only posting selfies, older photos of herself and advertisements for her beauty line — all laced with baby hints, of course. On Dec. 13, she is set to unveil a range of 30 new shades of concealers.

Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Travis Scott. A source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE last month that she doesn’t plan on addressing her pregnancy until the baby is born.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” the source said. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”