Kylie Jenner Cozies up in Winter Coat Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Perhaps in an effort to play more head games with her followers, Kylie Jenner shared yet another selfie with no peek at her belly.

The 20-year-old media mogul has not yet confirmed or denied a word about her reported pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s boyfriend, but she has teased her social media followers with tummy-hiding pics.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a mirror selfie wearing a puffy black winter coat, complete with a fur hood. Considering Los Angeles is expecting a heat wave up into the 90s this weekend, it’s safe to say Jenner isn’t wearing it out of necessity.

On Monday, followers were convinced Jenner was hinting that she was expecting a baby boy thanks to a sly Snapchat. In the photo, she was promoting two pink and one blue phone case from the Kylie Shop. “Which one?” she wrote in the caption. “I’m thinking blue…”

In another photo from this week, Jenner dons a large oversized blue men’s shirt, perhaps in another effort to cover up her baby bump and hint toward the baby’s gender.

While Jenner used to post skin-baring shots of her toned abs, as of late she’s been sharing snaps cropped from the chest up or in oversized clothing.

While fans wait for Jenner to confirm the news, they’ll just have to make do with cryptic social media posts.