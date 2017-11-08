The Internet Is Lighting up over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News

After news broke Friday that reality star, Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, the internet lit up with reactions to the sudden news.

Safe to say, fans and social media followers were taken aback that the youngest of famous reality TV family, 20-year-old Jenner, would soon become a mother.

Multiple sources broke the news to TMZ Friday afternoon, with Scott allegedly telling friends the couple is having a girl. Sources reportedly say that Jenner began telling those close to her earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA.

The two, who began dating earlier this year, have had an incredible summer with a source close to the Kardashian family telling PEOPLE that the two were really in love and her family "loves" him.

"Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga," the source said. "There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy."

