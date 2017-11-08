The Internet Is Lighting up over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News
After news broke Friday that reality star, Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, the internet lit up with reactions to the sudden news.
Safe to say, fans and social media followers were taken aback that the youngest of famous reality TV family, 20-year-old Jenner, would soon become a mother.
Multiple sources broke the news to TMZ Friday afternoon, with Scott allegedly telling friends the couple is having a girl. Sources reportedly say that Jenner began telling those close to her earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA.
The two, who began dating earlier this year, have had an incredible summer with a source close to the Kardashian family telling PEOPLE that the two were really in love and her family "loves" him.
"Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga," the source said. "There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy."
Click through to read some of social media's best reactions...
Some were just plain shocked...
live footage of me running around the office telling everyone that @KylieJenner is pregnant pic.twitter.com/B9vpjTk4e2— alyssa defonte (@AlyssaDeFonte) September 22, 2017
APPARENTLY KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT HOLY MOLY— Payten Mahoney (@payten_mahoney) September 22, 2017
Kylie Jenner is *allegedly* pregnant. I feel like this poor girl has done nothing but rush her life from day one.— ája. (@AjaReneeee) September 22, 2017
Me hearing that Kylie Jenner is pregnant pic.twitter.com/w9BPAsGVBH— ♊✨Kaylian✨♊ (@kaylianwilliams) September 22, 2017
me: I'm not someone who cares about the Kardashians— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 22, 2017
TMZ: Kylie Jenner is pregnant.
me: pic.twitter.com/EA47g3WdPo
Others thought the news was pretty funny...
TMZ is reporting that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and I, for one, can't wait to see lip kit swatches on a newborn's arm— Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) September 22, 2017
me: gotta finish my work before the weekend
internet: kylie jenner is pregnant
me: pic.twitter.com/g6jY4XkWpg— Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) September 22, 2017
pregnant kylie jenner is so much more interesting than uber pls don't @ me about anything else ever— Henry Wong (@henryljwong) September 22, 2017
Kylie Jenner really overreacting to that Amazon baby registry email.— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 22, 2017
I can't believe Kylie Jenner is pregnant with OJ's baby— amanda (@itsamandaross) September 22, 2017
Some were not too shocked either...
Lord TMZ claiming Kylie Jenner is pregnant ? I dunno she has been looking a bit chunking lately but I’m chunky & I’m not fat— sunshine? (@imsunshine_) September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017
Kylie Jenner being pregnant is a bigger plot twist than y’all wanting to fuck Pennywise. 2017 is wild man. pic.twitter.com/bgOKYsCdDJ— ? (@trilogystann) September 22, 2017
Others were feeling a bit indifferent to the news...
Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Woo. Woo..???— SPANISHFLY? (@spanishbeenlit) September 22, 2017
Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. LOL I don't know what's a bigger joke, the family or dumb rappers getting em pregnant— Yankee Man (@MyBoyJeter) September 22, 2017
it saddens me that "Kylie Jenner" is trending. Who cares if another Kardashian is pregnant by her wannabe rapper boyfriend du jour.— Dale Wright (@DaleWright42) September 22, 2017
Me: "Mom, Kylie Jenner is pregnant."
Mom: "Oh, joy! We will have to send her a gift. Wonder where we could buy her some class?"— Drew Vanderford (@DrewVanderford) September 22, 2017
The family...
A source tells Page Six that the couple is expecting a girl and that she "has been looking pregnant for about four months" now. Jenner has not been seen at public events and been posting older shots of her on Instagram, while others have been cropped.
The family will be confirming the news today.prev