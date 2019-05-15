Kylie Jenner’s New Trademark Hints at Future Baby Line

Kylie Jenner appears to be taking her business acumen to the baby world!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, recently filed a trademark application for the phrase “Kylie Baby,” a report from TMZ revealed Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In trademark documents obtained by the outlet, the phrase would apply to a variety of products for new moms, including cribs and changing tables, baby skincare products, strollers, car seats, blankets as well as breastfeeding accessories such as pumps and milk-storage.

The news comes as no surprise for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who earlier this year was named the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever due largely in part to her incredibly successful line.

Just last week, Jenner announced the launch of her Kylie Skin line, proving the businesswoman is ready to expand her horizons.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” she said on Instagram.

Jenner continued, “Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”

Included in the line after the initial launch are the foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, face moisturizer, vitamin C serum and eye cream.

In 2017, mom Kris Jenner said of her daughter’s success to TMZ, “She had a plan for Kylie Cosmetics when she was 17, and said, ‘OK, mom, I want you to sit down, I finally figured out what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ And I’m like, ‘Woah, OK!’”

“And she said, ‘It’s gonna be makeup,’” Kris continued. “‘I wanna do my own makeup and I wanna do a lip kit and this is what I wanna do and these are the three colors.’ She had meetings, she knew exactly who she wanted and what she wanted and executed it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner