Kylie Jenner Stuns on Instagram With New ‘Rosé’ Hair

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to show off her new ‘rosé’ colored hair and it is a stunner!

Rosé 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

In the selfie, Jenner stares into the camera showing off the new pink-tinted color that adorns her once blonde locks. As one of the most compelling hair trends to hit social media, Jenner’s new rose gold shade is one that a lot of her followers are going to want to recreate, especially with a shimmering hue perfect for autumn.

Earlier this year, Jenner ended her relationship with her rapper boyfriend Tyga, and recently the young business mogul revealed that she is “genuinely happy right now.”

Jenner reportedly opens up in an upcoming episode of her E! series Life with Kylie.

“I’ve had more fun this past month than I have in like years. Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day,” she said.

“Now it’s like, I feel like I can be more myself,” Jenner continued. “I feel way more free. I’m just like really, genuinely happy right now.”

Apparently, Tyga feels much of the same way Jenner does, as in a recent interview he said, “I have love for her but I’m not in love with her no more.”

As of late, Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy,” a source said.