Kylie Jenner’s New ‘Girls Trip’ Instagram Pics Have the Comments Heating up

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram photos have fans going crazy in the comment section. The model posted a few shots from her recent “girls’ trip” vacation, showing herself and her friend Yris Palmer in matching pink bathing suits by the pool. Fans were loving the views, and they were not subtle in telling Jenner so.

Jenner’s posts both showed herself and Palmer from behind, with an imacculate landscape laid out before them. According to Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram Stories, they were in Palm Springs for Kardashian’s birthday bash. However, Jenner’s posts had all eyes on her.

The reality star wore a slim pink binkini that matched Palmer’s as the two sat with their feet in the water. The shimmering blue pool before them stretched out towards a golf course, and beyond that was a picturesque mountain range.

girls trip 💓

In another post, Jenner wore the same bathing suit as she st on a lounge chair further from the edge of the water. The model had her legs splayed, straddling the seat as she bent forward, her long black hair tumbling all around her.

The comments to both of these posts lit up. Some of the top remarks came from her own sisters, who marveled at Jenner’s beauty.

“Oh damn,” Khloe Kardashian wrote, adding in a second comment: “Dammmmnnnnnn.”

getaway 💗✨☀️

“WOW,” agreed Kim, with three heart emojis.

On the other hand, not all the other party guests were pleased by Jenner’s posts. The 21-year-old has over 149 million followers on Instagram, yet she did not show off any of the other party guests in her posts.

“Where’s the rest of us?” asked her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of posts remarked on Jenner’s body, and the idyllic setting she found herself in. Fans remarked with compliments, envy and everything in between as Jenner reveled in her time under the sun.

“This is about to be us on our girls trip,” one fan wrote, tagging their friends.

“Goals,” agreed another.

“Very nice, have fun!” wrote a third person.

Die-hard Kardashian-Jenner fans knew that Kylie and Palmer were not alone in the breathtaking resort. They were there for Kim Kardashian’s 39th birthday celebration, along with Kourtney, Khloe and many others. Across all of their social media feeds and Stories, it was not hard to keep up with the whole trip as if you were there yourself.

As nice as the location was, it was not all relaxation for the famous family this weekend. Kim and Kourtney took at least one trip to an Ulta Beauty store nearby, to check out Kim’s new displays in partnering with the retailer. Meanwhile, all of the sisters promoted Sunday night’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, posting promos, clips and commentary to their Instagram Stories.



KUWTK airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!