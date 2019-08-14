Kylie Jenner Gets Launched off $250 Million Super Yacht, Claimed as 71-Foot Drop

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday in style, and part of that includes getting launched off a $250 million super yacht, which is claimed to be a 71-foot drop. Jenner took a trip to Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott and some of her other family members. In a post on her Instagram, Jenner shared a series of video clips that see her leaping from the side of the yacht and plunging into the water. Her mother Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble commented on the post, claiming, “[You] have to add that we jumped 71ft [laughing out loud]. Not bad.”

Some of Jenner’s followers have since commented on the video, with one writing, “Dang that’s super high up! Looks so fun!”

“Girl that’s a billion dollar jumping down to the ocean.. be careful!” someone else said.

Many users were not buying the 71-foot claim, however, as one person hit back at Gamble, “sir 75foot is the length of the boat, not the height.”

“[For sure], probably like 25-30 ish, if you cliff jump often you get a better sense of the height,” another person chimed in.

Many of Jenner’s family members have been taking to social media to send her birthday wishes, with her mother sharing some throw back photos and a lengthy, heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday to my baby!!! [Kylie Jenner] I can’t believe you are 22…It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out,” Kris wrote. “You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know.”

Her big sister Kim Kardashian also sent out a birthday message to Jenner, writing in an Instagram post, “Happy Birthday [Kylie Jenner] When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that.”

“You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen ‘music video’ you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much [laughing out loud]. I love you,” Kardashian concluded.