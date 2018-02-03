Kylie Minogue Calls Trademark Battle With Kylie Jenner ‘Nothing Personal’

Australian singer Kylie Minogue is a year removed from winning a legal battle against Kylie Jenner where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member tried and failed to trademark her first name.

Rolling Stone caught up with Minogue on Friday and asked about the famous legal battle, where she said it was never personal and that she’d never acutally met Jenner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family — actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event — but I honestly don’t know them,” Minogue said. “It’s awkward because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I’m at pains to say. Trademark is long, it’s boring, it’s expensive, and it’s really important. I’ve been doing that for years and years.”

Minogue said she hopes the two can meet someday and bury the hatchet.

“It was just causing confusion with customers,” Minogue said. “As long as it’s clear, then we can all win. I’m sure I’ll meet them one day.”

Jenner originally filed for the trademark back in 2014, with the intent to make a make-up and fashion line under the name “Kylie.” The U.S. Trademark and Patent Office shut her case down in February 2017.

“The weird thing is, in America, when I am there, they would never introduce me just as ‘Kylie’; it’s still ‘Kylie Minogue,’” Minogue said. “It took so long for people to get my name in the first place.”

Jenner has been busy as of late staying out of the spotlight as her heavily-speculated pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott roles on.

She’s been deliberately hiding her baby bump from any and all photos and has been staying at her mother Kris Jenner’s house until her baby is born. Once the baby comes, she plans on moving to a mountaintop mansion for extreme privacy. She’s also reportedly in no rush to get married to Scott.

Photo: Twitter/@enews