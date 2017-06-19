Kourtney Kardashian’s New Bikini Snap Of Sister Kylie Are Proof Summer Is Here

Kylie Jenner can't help but steal the spotlight even when she makes an appearance on her sisters' social media accounts. The 19-year-old model was seen in one of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's latest Snapchat posts and Kylie's swimsuit bod was on full display for all to see.

The image shows Kourtney snapping a selfie with her younger sibling for a sultry Snapchat post. The pic was taken with the animal ear filters overlaying Kourtney and Kylie's faces, but it was the Lip Kit creator's physique that was the center of attention in this skin-filled snap.

Mother of three Kourtney Kardashian is in the foreground of the photo on the right. She can be seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with her long locks pulled back out of her face under a black hat. Directly behind her is Kylie Jenner, who is sporting a coral bikini that flawlessly flaunted her curvy figure. The youngest Jenner's shoulder-length locks were tied up in two high pigtails as she shot a seductive look at the camera.

Earlier in the day, Kylie Jenner spent Father's Day with Caitlin Jenner as well as her older sister Kendall. The trio took a trip to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and was reportedly swarmed by fans, according to Daily Mail.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a father's day pic. The image showed her seated on the rear of a sports car while rocking a black t-shirt with black and white pinstriped pants. She completed the look with white sneakers and a black handbag over her shoulder.

Jenner posted the photo with the caption: "daddy's day."

Prior to the solo shot, Kylie unleashed a pic with her supermodel sister Kendall. The photo was snapped from behind the celebrity sisters as they went for a stroll down the sidewalk.

While arm-in-arm with Kylie, 21-year-old Kendall donned a denim dress that came with straps along the back and a waist-cinching belt. Kylie whipped her head over to glare at the camera while Kendall stared straight ahead.

Kylie captioned the snap: "normal girls in a normal world."