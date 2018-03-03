Kylie Jenner Turning to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for Parenting Advice

Kylie Jenner has been a mom for a month now, and she’s relying on the experienced mothers around her for advice.

The reality star is reportedly very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world.

Despite her mama bear instincts, a source tells PEOPLE Jenner has been turning toward her family and has “been very receptive to suggestions” about how to raise her daughter.

“Kim and Courtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” the source said. “Kylie knows they’re all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”

“She’s all ears when they’ve tried to provide her with tips and guidance to be the best mom she can be,” the source added.

While the makeup mogul has been busy taking care of the new baby and launching a new Storme-Inspired makeup collection, another source told PEOPLE she’s been making an effort to spent time with her loved ones after spending months out of the public eye.

“Being a mom can be very lonely,” the source said. “Kylie is socializing as much as she can with her family and close friends.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Thursday to post her first full photo of her holding baby Stormi in honor of her one-month birthday.

“My angel baby is 1 month old today,” the 20-year-old captioned a photo of her holding Stormi, who is facing towards mom while clad in a white fuzzy onesie. Jenner, on the other hand, wears a comfy chic camo print sweatsuit with vintage white tennis shoes.

The photo was not released without controversy as The Life of Kylie star showed off her waist-length straight hair, perfectly contoured makeup and some notably long fingernails on the photo, which fans took notice of — and quickly criticized.

“How the eff does [Kylie Jenner] wear such long nails with a newborn? I can’t even go long without scratching my own face,” one user wrote.

Baby daddy Travis Scott also posted a tribute to his little girl on Snapchat.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of an adorable Snapchat: a close-up of Stormi’s sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, most likely referring to ‘parental unit.’”