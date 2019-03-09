Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Are Reportedly ‘Working on Rebuilding Their Friendship’

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are reportedly not completely done being friends.

Their friendship took a major hit in February after Woods was caught in the middle of a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, leading to the end of his two-year relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Despite Woods moving out of Jenner’s home shortly after news of the scandal broke, a source told PEOPLE the friends have not spent any time together, but their friendship is not over.

“Their friendship is not 100 percent over,” the source said that Jenner and Woods have been texting.

“Although she doesn’t live at Kylie’s, Jordyn still has things there. She and Kylie aren’t socializing, but are in contact. They are texting each other,” the source continued.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself,” they added.

Another insider told the outlet that the best friends are “working on rebuilding their friendship.”

Woods made headlines earlier on Friday when she liked a photo the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted on Instagram, however she quickly unliked the photo.

The model recently broke her silence on the cheating scandal during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said of what happened with Thompson on Feb. 17. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

She also said she would be willing to take a lie detector test to ensure her loved ones know she is telling the truth.

“And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test,” she said. “Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time.”

The scandal reportedly took a big toll on Jenner, who has been best friends with Woods since high school.

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world,” a source previously told the outlet. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”