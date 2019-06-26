Kylie Jenner Hits Back at Alex Rodriguez for Claiming She Publicly Bragged About Her Wealth

Don’t expect Kylie Jenner to take unfair criticism of herself lying down. The 21-year-old makeup mogul clapped back at Alex Rodriguez Tuesday night for saying that she bragged to him about “how rich she is.”

Rodriguez, 43, told Sports Illustrated about his and fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s table at this year’s Met Gala in May, saying, “We had a great table. We had Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

After the former MLB player’s comments made headlines on Tuesday, Jenner took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she wrote alongside a link to an article about Rodriguez’s comment, adding a shrugging girl emoji as well as a face palm emoji.

Jenner’s fans went wild for the confrontation, with plenty sending reaction GIFs and photos of Jenner herself.

I’d hate to be Alex Rodriguez right now…. pic.twitter.com/BNaouuAOjy — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) June 25, 2019

“Killing with kindness the people who don’t mind their own business, i love it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You know Kylie mad when she calls you out,” someone else said.

After Jenner chimed in with her own two cents, the New York Yankee backtracked his words and responded, “OMG that’s right, @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

In March, Jenner surpassed Mark Zuckerberg as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes‘ annual list. She got her start on her family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and developed her own highly successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

The company’s revenue climbed 9 percent last year to an estimated $360 million, with the overall valuation of the brand estimated at $900 million, which Forbes called a “conservative” report. Jenner owns 100 percent of Kylie Cosmetics.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes in its annual Billionaires 2019 ranking. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the bat.”

Don’t forget about Jenner’s income in areas like product endorsements on social media, her KUWTK paycheck, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her partnership with Adidas.

“It’s the power of social media,” Jenner, who boasts over 128 million Instagram followers alone, told Forbes. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Before Jenner hit the milestone number, many people had been taking issue with the fact that the publication deemed her “self-made,” a criticism the mom of one addressed during an interview with PAPER magazine when she said that her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”