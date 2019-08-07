Kylie Jenner Flips off Camera in New Photo, Fans Weigh In

Kylie Jenner doesn’t give a flip and she’s letting fans know! Jenner posed in some photos with her big sister Kim Kardashian to promote her upcoming perfume line. Both were dressed in skin-tight body suits with one leg uncovered and the other completely dressed. Kardashian rocked her outfit in a shade of tan, while Jenner sported a soft pink.

However, fans weren’t particularly fond of how the photo was presented to them with Jenner throwing up the middle finger — some questioning why that was necessary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why they do the middle finger for?! Totally low class I don’t get it beautiful women, mothers acting like this! Attention seekers! [thumbs down emoji]” one person said.

“Seriously Kylie?” another onlooker echoed. “Is it the example she wants to give Stormi? No class at all [five laugh faces].”

Someone else wrote, “Disappointed in Kyle in giving the bird about her having her product in hand. Not wise. Should have been more positive for the young women spending their parents money for her cosmetics.”

One person in particular noticed that the day Jenner’s perfume comes out, is the same day Taylor Swifts new album drops.

“Taylor [Swift] releases her new album on that day…,” they commented accusing the sisters are trying to stir up a feud. “Y’all are trying to get the media to hype up your feud again [laughing out loud] grow up [please].”

But again, most of the fans were concerned with the fact that Jenner flipped off the camera.

“Middle finger in pictures are tasteless!!” one commenter said, while another wrote, “And why kylie are giving me the middle finger? Your fans make you rich! Have a little bit of respect.”

A few posts later, Kardashian shared another photo of she and Jenner in the same outfits — along with other pictures of she and her sisters — and fans had a different approach to this one.

View this post on Instagram Not sure what I would do without them!!!! #HappyNationalSisterDay A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 4, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

The post was dedicated to the KarJenner sisters with Kardashian saying she wouldn’t know what to do without them.

“Such an amazing beautiful family – I wish you guys nothing more but success, love & happiness [heart emoji],” one person commented.

Someone else used only one word to describe the sisters, posting, “Beautiful.”