Kylie Jenner Posts Creepy ‘Goodnight’ Doll Photo That Is Nightmare Fuel

Kylie Jenner creeped her fans all the way out on Thursday night when she made a “goodnight” post featuring two unfortunate dolls.

Jenner’s post had none of the glitz and glamour she usually conducts herself with on social media. Instead, it showed two haggard dolls that looked like they had been through a lot, lying in jarring positions on a counter top. The shadow of Jenner’s phone hung over them and the flash from her camera glared eerily off of the surface.

One doll’s leg was snapped off at the knee, and both were wearing just one shoe. They had make-up smeared horribly around their faces and their plastic hair stuck out in jagged tangles. They lay across each other with their arms rotated at uncomfortable angles.

Jenner simply wrote “goodnight” over the post, which was made just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning. She tagged her friend Jordyn Woods as the dark-haired doll, while the silver-haired one wore the same sparkling bodysuit she had posed in earlier in the day.

In all likelihood, the dolls were a part of some kind of display from Jenner’s birthday, which was on Friday. Still, their singular post outside of any other context had Jenner’s fans creeped out.

“Was a rough night,” suggested one person in the comments.

“What happen to your leg!!!!” wrote another.

Of course, there were also those who follow Jenner closely, and said that they too could identify with the battered and broken doll.

“That’s me after a night out with my best friend,” commented one person with a crying-laughing emoji.

“Lmaoooo good way to end the nite,” wrote another.

“Us in the uber,” added a third.

By all accounts, Jenner’s birthday party was the celebrity affair of the year. Guests included Dave Chappelle, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, all of whom looked like they were having a ball if Instagram and Snapchat are any indication.

Jenner is the youngest of her family brood, and yet she may have had the biggest year out of all of them. In addition to becoming a mother, her personal wealth soared as her cosmetics company flourished. A few hours before the party, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to gush about her baby sister’s massive growth.

“Happy 21st birthday Kylie Jenner baby!!!!! It’s such a trip that my baby sister is 21. So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever!!!! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I’m always here for you no matter what!”