Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Baby Bump in New Calvin Klein Ad

Kylie Jenner has been flying under the radar for months now as it is rumored the 20-year-old is pregnant with her first child, but fans got a new glimpse of the reality personality on Monday as Calvin Klein released a series of images starring the makeup mogul and her sisters for a new campaign.

It had been rumored for months that the Kardashian family had landed a Calvin Klein campaign, and the speculation was confirmed with the release of a YouTube video and photos featuring Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian posing with younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The images were shot by Willy Vanderperre and feature the sisters posing in Calvin Klein intimates, with every woman’s stomach on display save for Kylie’s.

One photo sees Kylie covering her stomach with a red-and-white blanket, as it’s possible she was sporting a baby bump at the time the photos were taken.

Kylie is reportedly due in February, and while it’s unclear when the campaign was shot, the 20-year-old may have been pregnant at the time. Sister Khloé is currently expecting her first child as well, but as she’s due at the end of March or early in April, she likely had less of a bump than Kylie at the time of the shoot.

The newest iteration of the brand’s #MyCalvins campaign, the use of the American quilt was meant to symbolize “unity between strong individuals.”

“This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us,” a press release states, via People.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner