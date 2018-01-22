Source: Kylie Jenner ‘Always Wanted to Be a Mom’

Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy didn’t come as a surprise to everyone!

A source close to the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member told Us Weekly Monday that the makeup maven had always planned for kids. She is rumored to be expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No one in Kylie’s life was shocked when she got pregnant,” the source said.

The E! reality TV celeb comes from a big family, with sister Kendall Jenner and eight half-siblings, so the insider said she was surrounded by children of all ages from early on.

“Everyone knew she always wanted to be a mom and that was one of her goals in life,” the insider adds.

Jenner’s alleged child won’t be the only young one in the KarJenner clan when she gives birth. Sister Khloé Kardashian, 33, announced last month that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player, Tristan Thompson, 26, while sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago West on Jan. 15.

But just because she’s expecting doesn’t mean Jenner has been slowing down on her business grind.

“Kylie has been doing fittings and shoots even though she’s obviously pregnant,” the source continued.

One particular shoot for Calvin Klein featuring all of the KarJenner daughters that debuted Monday sent Twitter into a spiral.

In the shoot, the Kylie Lip Kit creator is shown covering her stomach with everything from her sisters’ bodies to a blanket or strategically-placed arm, which many fans took as confirmation of her pregnancy.

But fans shouldn’t expect a pregnancy confirmation anytime soon, a different source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” they said. But it’s not because the 20-year-old is in poor health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that,” the source added. “She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Photo credit: E! Entertainment / Brian Bowen Smith