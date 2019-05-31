Kylie Jenner Admits She Uses Fake Hair in New Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner wowed followers with a beautiful photo on Instagram on Friday morning. In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared glammed up, with her long black hair flowing down past her shoulders. It wasn’t just her look that had fans buzzing, however.

Jenner, 21, tagged her wig maker, Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, in the photo, letting fans know that her hair in the photo was not her own. Fans were supportive of the admission, flocking to the comments to celebrate her look.

“Queen,” one fan wrote.

“Best look that one,” another commented.

“Stunning [as f—],” a third weighed in.

The makeup mogul has been open about her wig-wearing in the past, admitting that she uses fake hair to switch up her appearance often. In 2015, she admitted to Vogue that before she made the switch to wigs, she damaged her hair changing it up often. After nearly ruining her real hair, she decided it was time to make the jump to using wigs and spare her locks.

“Because I change my hair so much, it’s become damaged,” she confessed. “I’ve had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest.”

“I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs. Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair.”

Tokyo isn’t the man credited on Instagram with creating Jenner’s latest wig. Instead, it’s Ramirez, whose Instagram account says he’s been making wigs for 21 years. He appears to work with other stars like Kim Kardashian and Ciara.

Jenner told the magazine she’s been dying her hair since she was about 16. Since then, she’s had it just about every color of the rainbow. She attended the 2019 Met Gala with purple hair, and has been photographed with blue, green, black, blond, and other colored hair as well. She told Vogue it was something of an addiction for her.

“I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom,” she shared. “After that, I’ve had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way.”

“It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair,” she added.

For a short time, Daily Mail reported, Jenner made money off her passion for hair. She briefly ran a company called Kylie Hair Koture. The company sold hair extensions.