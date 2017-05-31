Kristin Stewart And Supermodel Girlfriend Go To Dangerous Measures To Pull Off This Selfie

Kristen Stewart’s supermodel girlfriend Stella Maxwell is known for her racy pictures, but the model and her Twilight star partner took it to the next level for an impromptu selfie.

Clad in a skimpy bikini top and a tiny pair of shorts, the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model showed no regard for her own safety as she held her denim jacket open and hovered dangerously out of the window of her car.

Kristen playing photographer for her girlfriend while hanging out of a moving car Tuesday in New Orleans.

lol this is literally me @stellamaxwell #kristenstewart A post shared by 👅Kristen Stewart👅 (@kristenstewart2017) on May 31, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

The Twilight star wore a plain white T-shirt which was knotted at the front and flashed a hint of her toned tummy. She teamed it with a simple pair of blue jeans as she continued to flaunt her recently acquired platinum blonde buzzcut.

Balancing a pair of plastic sunglasses on her head, she appeared deep in thought with her lovely lady in tow.

The pair later visited a branch of Starbucks, where they picked up a series of refreshing cold beverages and checked out the pics they snapped in the moving car.

A post shared by PEOPLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) on May 31, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

The couple appear to be going from strength to strength, with model Stella previously dating singer Miley Cyrus.

Kristen has previously dated Alicia Cargile, St Vincent, Soko and had a long-term relationship with Robert Pattinson.

She spoke to The Guardian recently about her sexuality, saying, “You’re not confused if you’re bisexual.”

Meanwhile, Kristen had a busy few months professionally, having premiered her 17-minute directorial debut Come Swim at the Sundance Film Festival in January.



