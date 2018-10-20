Kristen Bell Responds to Backlash After ‘Consent’ Remarks About Disney’s ‘Snow White’

Kristen Bell is not backing down about her criticism of stories that have inspired classic Disney movies.

The Frozen actress recently opened up to Parents Magazine about the conversations she has with her kids when they read Snow White.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?” Bell shared. “I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘O.K., I’m doing something right.’”

Bell also criticized the way the movie and original story approaches relationships.

“Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?” she asked. “Because you can not kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”

The Good Place star’s comments were met with serious backlash on social media, Entertainment Tonight reports, though Bell was not afraid to tell her critics off.

“I’m disgusted with Hollywood hypocrites. They didn’t have an issue signing contracts to play Disney princesses, cashing their huge checks. Why the outrage now?” one Twitter user wrote, tagging Bell and actress Keira Knightley — who shared her own criticism of classic Disney stories.

“It’s cute that you guys are making jokes about something that I feel is very important. I’d be happy to send you copies and snow white and frozen and you can see the differences. How far the example set for women has come. It might enlighten your point of view,” Bell responded to her critic.

“It’s so annoying because essentially she is teaching her kids critical thinking!” another user wrote. “It frankly sounds like very smart parenting, but glad all we got out of that was some alarmist SNOW WHITE OUTRAGE.”

Bell replied to that tweet, saying: “Thank u Margot, I find the outrage annoying and misplaced as well. I’m a mom who wants my girls to possess critical thinking and asks a ton of questions. So that’s what we do when we read books.”

Bell also revealed she will be releasing a children’s book of her own, inspired by Grumpy Monkey.

“I’ve had that feeling, and I want my girls to know that you’re allowed to feel it,” she said. “Figure out ways to pick yourself up when you are ready. I really like that message.”