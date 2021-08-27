Kristen Bell Compares Celebrity Shower Debate to 'Supreme Court Case'

✖

Kristen Bell is chiming in on the bathing debate that she found herself in along with fellow celebrities Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. During an interview on Bell's husband's podcast, Armchair Expert, the couples discussed their bathing routines and fans were shocked when Kutcher and Kunis revealed they don't shower their kids until you can "see the dirt on them." However, fans still can't seem to let it go even though Kunis and Kutcher both have gone to social media to prove that they do bath their kids more often than what they let people think during their chat.

Now Bell is coming forward and joking that their debate has turned into what feels like a "supreme court case." "Sometimes five, six days go along. I mean, they don't smell," Bell revealed on The View via ET Canada. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up." She then quipped that people need to understand what is considered a joke and what is not because onlooker are taking that interview a little too serious.

"I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case," she said. She then went on to add that there aren't any rules on when one person should shower and when someone else shouldn't, even revealing she has "bad hygiene." "We were just talking about this because there has to be a rule for everybody and it's like, 'No, there doesn't.' You know, everyone is different," she detailed. "Like, if you have a workout shower, if you want to go a couple days without [a shower], great. If you have bad hygiene, that's not on me."

"And I have bad hygiene, I am going to go ahead and be honest with you," she admitted. During their conversation on Shepard's podcast, Shepard shared his thoughts saying that people "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day." Kunis then added by revealing her upbringing has a lot to do with why she feels as strongly as she does about bathing, saying, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway." Bell then agreed.