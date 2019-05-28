Kris Jenner Wishes Fans a ‘Safe and Happy Memorial Day’ and Here Are the Reactions

Kris Jenner took to Twitter to wish her fans a “safe and happy Memorial Day,” and there have been tons of reactions.

In her message, Jenner encouraged her followers to “honor” the many men and women of the U.S. armed forces who made the “ultimate sacrifice.”

Many of her fans and followers have since replied to the message, and they are sharing her sentiments.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day 🇺🇸 lets honor those servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice! We are forever grateful. #memorialday — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 27, 2019

“Hope you and the whole family have a wonderful day as well,” one person said.

“You are so right. We are forever grateful to our Service Men and Woman. Well said, as always Chris Jenner,” another user wrote.

My son comes home today from his deployment. I’m so thankful to him for his service, I’m one happy momma.❤ — Torinado (@goddesstorinado) May 27, 2019

“Happy Memorial Day! God bless!” someone else commented. “Remembering our fallen including my Bro and best friend SPC Curtis!”

“Hi Kris, Happy Memorial Day to you and your family,” one other user said.

Thank you 😊 same to you !!! — salena (@salena95087844) May 27, 2019

Not all of the responses have been positive, however as a few people seem to have taken issue with Jenner implying that memorial Day should be “HAPPY.”

One user chided her by saying, “There is nothing Happy about soldiers dying.”

All she said was that she wishes them a happy Memorial Day, calm down. Besides, they should be happy and proud that their loved one gave up their life for the rest of us. — 🎂𝕊𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕀𝕟𝕐𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕎𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣 ◟̽◞̽ (@LifeOfOtaku) May 27, 2019

Many other celebrities also took to social media to share Memorial Day messages.

Paris Hilton sent out a tweet to honor the fallen soldiers, and included a graphic of herself wrapped in a moving American flag.

#MemorialDay 🇺🇸 Thank you to all those brave people who have served & currently serve to protect our freedom. And remember those who have given their lives to protect our country. pic.twitter.com/qsRK4JoAAH — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 28, 2019

Country singer Toby Keith tweeted out that he was “saluting, remembering, and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“This Memorial Day, remember that we Americans are the most fortunate people in the history of the world not because we got lucky, but because many men and women who came before us made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom, our liberty, and our way of life,” added iconic action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.