Kris Jenner Thanks Mom MJ Campbell for Raising Her to ‘Love Hard’ in Mother’s Day Tribute

Kris Jenner is paying tribute to the ultimate momager.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch celebrated Mother’s Day not only with heartfelt tributes from children Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, she also gave credit to her own mom, MJ Campbell, for raising her.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom MJ!” she captioned a photo on Instagram of MJ clad in a pale pink turtleneck and blonde wig for a Kim KKW Beauty shoot. “Mom, thank you for all you do for me and for raising me to be strong and independent and passionate and to love hard… I love you with all my heart.”

Fans of the E! reality series both know and love MJ as the heart of the KarJenner family, which is part of why Kim chose to include her grandma alongside mom Kris as a model for her line of foundations.

“I wanted something different and for them to be seen in a way that they really haven’t been seen before,” Kardashian told Allure. “My grandma’s never worn a blonde wig before. I thought she looked so good. We had the best time on set and it was such a good memory for us.”

Aside from recruiting her mom and grandma as models for the ad campaign, Kardashian also made sure that there were women of varying ages, skin types and skin tones to model her new line.

“I wanted to show it’s not always about these young, perfect models that are going to look good no matter what,” she said. “We really had to make sure that the concealer worked on different skin types and ages as well, so it was important to show that in the campaign.”

The 83-year-old doesn’t have a problem with the sultry shots her granddaughters are famous for either, she revealed in a video with Kim.

“Well I think you like to be nude, all of you guys and half the people on the internet. I think that it’s a thing now that people want to show their bodies,” MJ replied to her granddaughter when asked if she thought she and her sisters were “too sexy.”

“If you got it, flaunt it,” Kim said.

MJ joked in response, “I don’t got it, so I don’t flaunt it.”

In her younger days, the grandmother revealed she too wasn’t shy about showing off her figure.

“I always wore a bikini when I was younger, even at home,” she said. “I would be dusting with an apron on with a bikini on. So I always like to be free, open, fresh air.”

She continued, saying nothing her granddaughters do really is that shocking to her, as she “had a pretty good life before you.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kris Jenner