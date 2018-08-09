Kris Jenner Says Rob Kardashian’s Health Is ‘Better and Better’

Rob Kardashian is making positive strides in his life since stepping away from the spotlight, mom Kris Jenner told Us Weekly Wednesday.

“Rob is good. He’s doing better and better,” the 62-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health.”

She added, “I think he’s getting better at understanding how that all works, like I do every day, by the way. I’ve been reading so much about nutrition and health. My mom and my cousin have struggled with some health issues recently. Nothing serious, just nutritionally, and like what you should and shouldn’t be eating. So it’s all very interesting. I feel like our body is just one big scientific experiment.”

The 31-year-old Kardashian brother took time away from the spotlight and his family’s reality series after gaining more than 100 lbs. around 2015. In 2016, he did film the short-lived E! Series Rob & Chyna, which chronicled his life with former fiancée Blac Chyna, but the messy end of their relationship and co-parenting of daughter Dream soon turned that into a legal nightmare.

And although Kardashian is feeling better, Jenner said fans shouldn’t expect him to see much of him in Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Season 15.

“I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15,” she said. “We actually start shooting season 16 in a month, if you can believe that.”

“I just think that there was so much going on with everybody else and having babies,” Jenner continued in reference to Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian welcoming babies in 2018. “And it was so crazy that we would take off and go to Cleveland and like, we had all the crews were over here, all the crews were over there, and Rob was doing his own thing.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s mom reassured that he has been “a really great daddy.”

“He’s been such a great dad. I mean, his whole world, the sun rises and sets on Dream,” she bragged. “So it’s really been great to watch, really, really cute.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor / Getty