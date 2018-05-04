Kris Jenner Says Kanye West Has ‘Good Intentions’ Amid Slavery Comments

Don’t judge Kanye West on his latest Twitter spree, Kris Jenner says.

The KarJenner matriarch spoke out about her son-in-law on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, saying that the 40-year-old rapper has “good intentions” despite the controversy that has met his thoughts on slavery and President Donald Trump.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner said.

“And I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she continued. “And I think that anything he does — and I just think this is important to say is — he always does things with really good intentions.”

“So I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up—” Jenner says, before DeGeneres jumps in, “—with the Kardashians.”

With Make America Great Again-themed tweets, among many others, West has set off a storm of controversy in recent weeks, with many wondering if he’s suffering from the same symptoms akin to his mental breakdown and hospitalization in 2016.

But he argued in an interview with Charlemagne tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club show that he’s nowhere near that mental state today.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” he said Tuesday.

West claimed the 2016 breakdown was caused by “fear, stress, being controlled and manipulation,” but also said he was left to feel like “a pawn in a chess piece of life.”

“[I was] stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time,” he said.

At the time of his hospitalization in 2016, West was forced to cancel a large number of shows on his The Life of Pablo tour.

“I’m happy it happened. I’m happy to have gone to the other side and back,” West said about being hospitalized. “I can’t express to you how traumatizing that moment is [when your friends and family leave the hospital] and then you wake up drugged the f— out.”

Upon her Ellen appearance, Jenner also confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras have been rolling throughout the West drama — as well as the drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — and that they’re wrapping up season 15 of the show and “getting ready to start [filming] season 16.”

She noted that with all the drama going on, she couldn’t script the show if she tried.

“People have often said to me, ‘Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you going to say?’ And I go, ‘What a I going to say?’ I wake up and I need a vodka. You know, it’s like, I can’t keep up,” the reality TV mogul said with a laugh.

While talking to DeGeneres, Jenner also gushed over Khloé Kardashian as a new mom, calling her daughter “amazing.”

“I’m so proud of that kid,” she said. “I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

The 62-year-old visited Kardashian in Cleveland last week amid the Tristan Thompson cheating reports. She didn’t comment directly on the allegations, but she did open up about her family’s response to the situation.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” she said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ’cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

It’s unknown when Kardashian and her daughter, True, will head home to Los Angeles, but Jenner did give a bit of an update on the newborn.

“She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True,” she said.