Kris Jenner Recalls Scary Details About Saint and Mason Being Rushed to the Emergency Room

The Kardashian family is a fairly public bunch, but there are some things we don’t know about the family — including the fact that Kim Kardashian‘s son, Saint, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason were each rushed to the hospital on separate occasions.

The boys’ grandmother Kris Jenner opened up about the scary moments to Refinery29, sharing that the first late-night call she received about one of her grandchildren was about Mason having an allergic reaction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The first one I ever got was the most alarming,” she said. “It was when Mason ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing. They had to rush him to the hospital. He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time. He’s fine now. The scariest is always the first time.”

As for Saint, his scare was much more recent, having occurred during a recent family vacation to Palm Springs.

“The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass,” Jenner revealed. “We ended up in the E.R., but all is well — we figured it out.”

With the addition of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, last year, all of Jenner’s children save for daughter Kendall Jenner are now parents, with Jenner calling her extended family her “whole heart.”

“Kourtney just had her 40th birthday and it makes you sit down and really look at your life — it goes by so fast,” she said. “Everything happens around here at such a crazy-fast pace that I remind myself all the time to be thankful for the blessings. They’re my whole heart, and they just keep coming! It’s wild.”

There are now several moms in the Kardashian family, making Mother’s Day a full family affair, but Jenner revealed that her favorite Mother’s Day happened over a decade ago.

“I think the most memorable Mother’s Day was, I wanna say, 12 years ago,” she said. “My kids came into my room and said, ‘What do you want to do today?’ And I said, ‘You know what I wanna do? I wanna go to Disneyland.’ We got two cars and we drove to Disneyland and we had the time of our lives. We ate all the churros that they could serve, saw all the shows, and ate the barbecue.”

This year, the group will likely indulge in one of their family traditions.

“Every time we have something special to celebrate, it’s so much fun because we do it in such a big way,” Jenner shared. “For Mother’s Day, we usually gather at Kourtney’s house and we make this thing called Beeshee, which is an Armenian breakfast treat. We look forward to it all year long, it’s so much fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin