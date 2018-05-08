Kris Jenner Mocked at 2018 Met Gala for Dress That Could ‘Clean up Kanye West’s Mess’

While the 2018 Met Gala red carpet was certainly met with quite a few fashion statements, fans thought Kris Jenner‘s dress reminded them of something very particular. The 62-year-old momager set Twitter alight with her gothic black dress, with social media users comparing it to a feather duster and joking that she was “cleaning up” Kanye West‘s mess.

Jenner’s black dress featured an elaborate gold, black, orange and red patterned turtleneck with a similar lining around her waist and cuffs. But the feathered skirt of the dress is what set fans off online, comparing her to an ostrich feather duster.

“When you gotta clean up the mess that Kanye has been making in the media,” one person wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a duster next to Jenner.

“Kris Jenner is making these spot the differences really hard,” another wrote.

“Kris Jenner looking like the [temple’s] holiest feather duster,” someone wrote, referencing the gala’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The reference to cleaning up West’s mess comes after Jenner’s son-in-law’s controversial tweets over the past few weeks having to do with slavery, President Donald Trump and more.

West was missing from his wife Kim Kardashian‘s side at the 2018 Met Gala, but she took to social media to clear up why he didn’t accompany her in her golden Verse look.

After she shared several steamy photos of her look for the evening, West shared one of the images with several fire emojis. Kardashian retweeted West’s adoring tweet, explaining that he was off putting finishing touches on the five hip-hop albums he’s working on for the summer.

“Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums,” Kardashian wrote, using laughing, fire and heart emojis.

The 40-year-old rapper has reportedly secluded himself from Los Angeles to Wyoming, where he plans to work on his albums in peace. He has reportedly sequestered itself to a rented mountaintop home, where he’s spent much of his time over the past few months, flying in various rappers and producers like Kid Cudi, Travis Scott and Nas to help with his music.

He’ll reportedly stay for “at least several weeks,” according to TMZ, to put finishing touches on his solo album, his album with Kid Cudi, and three other records he’s preparing behind the scenes as a producer.

While Jenner was mum at the Met Gala about West, she opened up about his recent behavior on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying he has “good intentions” despite the controversy surrounding his recent tweets.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner said.

“And I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she continued. “And I think that anything he does — and I just think this is important to say is — he always does things with really good intentions.”

“So I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up—” Jenner says, before DeGeneres jumps in, “—with the Kardashians.”