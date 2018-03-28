Kris Jenner ‘Hates’ Granddaughter Stormi’s Name With Stormy Daniels in the Headlines

Kris and Kylie Jenner are reportedly not too happy to see Stormy Daniels in the headlines lately, as they feel it draws an unwanted association to newborn Stormi Webster.

Kris Jenner loved the name Stormi when her youngest daughter first decided on it, according to a report by RadarOnline. However, the recent spate of headlines about adult film star Stormy Daniels have soured it for her, sources close to the famous family say.

“Kris Jenner thought the name ‘Stormi’ was cute for Kylie’s baby back in February, when she was born, but now she hates it!” an insider told the outlet.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had a sexual encounter with now-President Donald Trump back in 2006, just a year after his marriage to Melania and a few months after the birth of his youngest son, Barron. Since then, Daniels claims that Trump and his organization have threatened her, made her sign non-disclosure agreements and paid her to cover the affair up.

The news has sent shock waves through the political expectations of the United States, while for the Jenner family, it simply means that their youngest member is now subliminally associated with an adult film mogul.

The source told RadarOnline that Kris Jenner is sick of seeing “Stormy” in the headlines. “Names are a huge thing in the Kardashian-Jenner family,” the said. They wait weeks to release the names of their babies, so they can run to the copyright office and protect it for future licensing deals.”

“It’s really kind of funny that another ‘Stormy’ came along and made it the most famous porn star name in the world,” the insider joked. The 62-year-old Kardashian matriarch, however, is not laughing.

“She’s horrified and is hoping the scandal will go away so their Stormi can reclaim the name,” continued the source. “Baby names are money to them, and this name was just bad timing, let’s face it.”

While branding is everything for them, Jenner and her family took a hard stance over the weekend during the March For Our Lives rallies across the country. Jenner herself tweeted in support of the student protesters.

“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at [March For Our Lives] around the country today!!” she wrote.

We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country today!! #MarchForOurLives@AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 24, 2018

Many of her daughters voiced their support as well, and Kim Kardashian took her daughter to Washington D.C. to attend the march.