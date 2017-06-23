Kris Jenner Flaunts Her Tight Tummy and Cleavage in Post-Workout Sports Bra Pic

Kris Jenner proved she can still keep up with her daughters, sharing a scantily-clad post-workout pic, wearing a sports bra that revealed her tight tummy and ample cleavage.

The 61-year-old momager proved that she’s still got it, writing that she regularly detoxes — and since she’s in the gym, we can only assume that workouts are a regular part of her routine as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Kardashian matriarch’s family has grown over the years, from her five daughters to her six grandchildren; she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she worries about her grandchildren being bullied in today’s social media-savvy culture.

“It’s my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don’t have a choice,” Jenner said, referring to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick; North and Saint West; and Dream Kardashian. “And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.”

In other Jenner-Kardashian news, Jenner and Kim Kardashian have been making headlines lately for slamming Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, which was released in April.

Kris had sharp words after Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, claimed that Kris “hoarded” money during their marriage:

“[Caitlyn] never paid a bill from 1972. She didn’t know how much a gardener was, and in the book writes: ‘Well, Kris didn’t need me anymore, all the checks for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they all went to Kris.’ Went to Kris? How about it went to the mortgage, and the insurance and education?”

Kris also alleges that Caitlyn wasn’t honest about the split with Linda Thompson, her previous wife.

“I said to Cate: ‘You were married before, how did you and your last wife break up?’ And she weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up,” says Kris. “Cate could have told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is: ‘Gee, Linda got so angry and nasty that Cate had to tell her about her gender dysphoria.’ Like, why wouldn’t you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?”

Kim also felt wronged by Caitlin.

“She just literally started three families with three different people and f—d everyone over,” Kim says of Caitlyn. In addition to Thompson, Caitlyn was also married to Chrystie Crownover.