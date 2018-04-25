Kris Jenner Calls ‘Explosive’ Kanye West Story ‘Lies, Lies, Lies’

Kris Jenner is calling out the “lies.”

After a story was published in PEOPLE claiming son-in-law Kanye West has had “explosive” fights with Jenner, and wife Kim Kardashian can’t “control” him, the 62-year-old clapped back on Twitter, sharing the story and writing, “Lies, Lies, Lies” beside it.

In the story, a source claimed that West has “had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried.”

“Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled,” the source continued.

In contrast, Entertainment Tonight reported after the story was published that Jenner and West are very close.

“Kris and Kanye have an amazing relationship,” ET’s first source says. “They even spent all of yesterday together. They vibe so well together and inspire one another.”

And Kardashian isn’t trying to control her husband, the source claimed. “She doesn’t try to control him,” they said. “She understands him and what he does and why he does it. She’s fully supportive of him.”

Fans of West have been concerned that he might be heading for another breakdown after his public crisis two years ago.

In late 2016, West was hospitalized for exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour. Fans saw Kardashian break down on Keeping Up with the Kardashians earlier this year as footage from that time finally aired.

“I don’t even know what’s going on right now, it’s getting pretty hectic at home,” Kardashian said on the show. “Everyone is just getting really worried.”

“I’m not in the mood to get into it right now… but it will be okay,” she told her family. “Everything will be okay. It’s forcing him to take much-needed time off, which he needs. I think that will be really good for him. I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything. Even after the robbery and everything, it’s just I’ve been staying home and I’ve been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home.”

“He just never takes time off,” she continued. “I’m just so drained. There was one moment where I just sat there and took deep breaths.”

Photo credit: E!