Kourtney Kardashian Steps out With Model Boyfriend in Bonnie and Clyde Halloween Costume

Kourtney Kardashian and model boyfriend Younes Bendjima channeled some old-Hollywood glamour in their Bonnie and Clyde costume this year.

let’s get money now, we can fall in love later A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

The two posed seductively next to a parking meter, Bendjima in a pin-striped suit and fedora and the eldest Kardashian sister in a chic blonde bob wig, tan beret, orange cropped sweater and seductively-slit skirt.

“Let’s get money now, we can fall in love later,” the 38-year-old captioned the photo.

The two have been dating for months, making their first public appearances together at Cannes Film Festival in May.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sister Kendall Jenner called the relationship “intense,” but was quickly shot down by her sister, who insisted things weren’t “that intense.”

This is Kardashian’s second Halloween costume for 2017, dressing as pop icon Michael Jackson in leather pants and a white blazer as part of a joint costume with sister Kim. Kim, who was dressed as Madonna, channeled the “Like a Virgin” singer in a bedazzled white ball gown, blonde wig and luxurious fur stole.