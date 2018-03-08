Kourtney Kardashian Goes Shopping With Younes Bendjima Amid Breakup Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are shutting down rumors that the two have called things off with what appears to be a fun-filled trip to the grocery store.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 38, and her model boyfriend, 24, documented their goofy antics at the SoCal Bristol Farms market on Mulholland Drive in the Woodland Hills/Calabasas area Wednesday evening on Kardashian’s Instagram account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016, was first spotted cozying up at the Cannes Film Festival of that year, and since have looked head over heels with one another at various events and on social media.

This has been Kardashian’s first real relationship since she broke things off with the father of her three children, on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick, in 2015.

Earlier this week, however, the two appeared to be on the rocks, with Kardashian unfollowing Bendjima and temporarily deactivating her account. However, it’s unclear what the social media message was, as she soon after reactivated her profile and refollowed Bendjima.

According to sources, as recently as December the two were still deeply invested in their lives together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship at the time. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider continued. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

It was even speculated in January that the two were considering eloping.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” an insider told Radar in January. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea — he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the insider added.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian