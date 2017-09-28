Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham Spark Hilarious Instagram Friendship With Pose-Off

Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian are both known for their excellent Instagram feeds, and it seems the two women’s worlds collided after they got into a bit of a pose-off on the social media platform.

Kardashian kicked things off on Wednesday after she shared a photo of herself imitating Beckham’s famous leg-in-the-air pose, laying on a hotel room couch with her phone to her ear and her leg extended.

“Victoria, I’ll call u later I just got back from the football game,” Kardashian captioned the snap.

Beckham later responded with her own photo, sharing a shot of herself in the same pose, lying on a red couch wearing a robe and a towel over her hair.

“Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB #VBxEsteeLauder,” the designer wrote.

Kardashian was in Paris when she posted the shot, and Beckham was seen in London on her way to speak at the Financial Times Women at the Top summit, People shares.

Kardashian’s trip to the City of Lights marks her first time there since sister Kim Kardashian West’s robbery at gunpoint one year ago.

